Zelensky: Commanders' Decisions On Transfer Requests To Be Monitored

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All decisions made by military commanders regarding transfer requests through the Army+ app will be monitored to ensure that there are no unreasonable denials.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have a solution for many of our warriors who want to transfer to another unit within the of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a today," he said.

According to the President, technically, the feature is ready and the of Defense will determine how the system will be launched.

"Everything should work through the Army+ app – no more bureaucracy. And there should be a clear answer to every single report. The Ministry of Defense must clarify all the details to the public – what will happen in the first, testing phase, and what will happen after the full launch," Zelensky emphasized.

The President stressed that all commanders' decisions regarding transfer requests will be monitored to ensure that there are no unreasonable denials.

"The algorithm for responding to a report has been established. The system should work exactly as we discussed with the guys on the frontline and with civil society representatives," Zelensky noted.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in developing this new feature.

At the same time, Zelensky informed that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to report on how this option can be extended to all the Defense and Security Forces, including the National Guard of Ukraine and the Border Guard Service.

"All our warriors deserve equal respect," he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 12, the government approved a decree that introduces a real and transparent mechanism for transfers between military units for servicemen.