Zelensky, Trudeau Coordinate Steps Ahead Of G20 Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau held a phone call to coordinate steps ahead of the G20 summit.

Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and thanked him for Canada's multifaceted support for Ukraine, including its principled support for the Victory Plan. Ukraine counts on Canada to continue advocating for the first point of the Victory Plan-our invitation to NATO. I asked Prime Minister to keep working with allies, both in future multilateral formats and in direct talks,” he wrote.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude for Canada's public support for using long-range weapons against military targets on the territory of Russia.

“We coordinated steps ahead of the G20 summit, underscoring the importance of Ukraine's stance for a just and lasting peace, and discussed strengthening our defense cooperation to address Ukraine's immediate needs,” the President stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the G20 summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

Photo: President's Office