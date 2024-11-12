Kuwait's Al-Muttairi, Rzouqi Win Two Gold At His Highness Crown Prince Shooting Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooters Rami Al-Muttairi and Mariam Rzouqi won on Tuesday two medals at men and women's 10-m rifle contests respectively, as part of the annual the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Shooting Championship.

Al-Muttairi came first, outrivaling Abdullah Al-Harbi who won the silver, while Bander Al-Muttairi had bronze.

Rzouqi is followed by Retaj Al-Zeyadi who came second and Al-Jouri Mansour who won the bronze.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's team won the at the Arab for shotgun shooting's 'Trap' contest held at the sidelines of His Highness the Crown Prince Shooting Championship.

Kuwait's team - Abdulrahman Al-Faihan and Sara Al-Hwal - came second winning the silver, while Qatar and Oman's shooters shared the bronze each in the same tourney.

Speaking in remarks to reporters following honoring the winners, head of Arab and Kuwaiti Shooting Federations Duaij Al-Otaibi said the two tourney's contests witnessed brilliant performance and outstanding results.

Al-Otaibi, also head of the organizing committee, said it was keen to offer all facilitations to shooters who are the most outstanding ones in the Arab world.

He expressed, on behalf of all participants, thanks to His Highness the Crown Prince for sponsoring this event and supporting Arab and Kuwaiti shooting.

Al-Hawal, who had two gold and two silver, said this progress would motivate her for best outcomes in the next sports championships. (end)

