Tampa's Own Dr. Rhadi Ferguson Honored With USJA President's Award For Outstanding Contributions To Judo

- David Brogan, USJA PresidentTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Local Judo icon and 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson , head coach of Tampa Florida Judo, has been awarded the prestigious United States Judo Association (USJA ) President's Award for his outstanding contributions to the sport.Presented this past weekend at the Kosen Judo National Championships in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this rare honor celebrates Dr. Ferguson's dedication to advancing Judo and promoting inclusivity within the Tampa community and beyond.Dr. Ferguson, who has served as head coach at Tampa Florida Judo for years, has significantly impacted the local and international Judo communities. Known for his dedication to cultivating discipline, strength, and resilience in his students, he has helped Tampa Florida Judo become a premier Judo training center for athletes of all ages and skill levels. His commitment to Tampa's youth and his work with athletes from diverse backgrounds exemplifies the values of both Judo and the broader Tampa Bay area.In addition to his role at Tampa Florida Judo, Dr. Ferguson serves as chair of the USJA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, a member of the Promotion Board, a regional referee, and a Master Certified Rank Examiner. He is also an adjunct professor at Howard University, where he teaches Judo, furthering his mission to inspire and educate the next generation of Judoka.“Dr. Ferguson's influence on Judo, both in Tampa and globally, has been extraordinary,” said USJA President David Brogan.“He's shown an unwavering commitment to training champions, promoting inclusivity, and advancing the art and discipline of Judo. This award is a testament to his legacy.”Dr. Ferguson's work has brought the spotlight to Tampa, not only as a hub for elite Judo training but also as a center for community building and personal development through martial arts. His influence extends beyond Tampa's borders, as he has trained Olympians, National Champions, and even served as the former Head Coach of the Bahamas Judo Federation, earning him induction into the Bahamas Judo Hall of Fame.Tampa Florida Judo: Inspiring Champions in the Heart of TampaUnder Dr. Ferguson's leadership, Tampa Florida Judo has become an epicenter for martial arts training in the Tampa Bay area. Athletes, families, and individuals of all ages are welcomed into a supportive environment where they can achieve excellence, both on and off the mat. The dojo's mission reflects Dr. Ferguson's belief in Judo as a force for unity, personal growth, and community engagement.With this prestigious award, Dr. Ferguson and Tampa Florida Judo continue to solidify their reputation as pillars of Tampa's sports and wellness community. For those interested in learning more or joining Tampa's premier Judo program, visit Tampa Florida Judo's website or call (insert contact number).About the United States Judo Association:The United States Judo Association (USJA) is committed to promoting Judo across the United States, supporting athletes of all levels through competitions, programs, and community-building initiatives.

