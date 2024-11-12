Ghana Drop Arsenal Ace Partey As They Seek AFCON Survival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: Ghana have axed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for potential make-or-break Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, with the first matchday five fixtures set for Wednesday.

Embattled coach Otto Addo refused to disclose why he omitted the 31-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 49 international appearances.

"My reasons are confidential. I hope he will rejoin us for the next international window in March (World Cup qualifying)," he told reporters.

In another decision involving stars, Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has replaced West Ham United midfielder Mohamed Kudus as captain.

Kudus led the Black Stars last month in home and away matches against Sudan, from which they took just one point, putting Ghana in danger of missing the finals for the first time since 2004.

The third most successful country in the AFCON with four titles have secured just two points from four Group F matches to lie third.

Ghana must win away to leaders Angola on Friday and at home to Niger three days later to have any hope of overtaking second-placed Sudan and qualifying for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

However, Sudan need just one point from matches against Niger and Angola to secure qualification despite having to play home matches outside a country engulfed in a civil war.