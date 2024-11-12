Arkearth And Grubbs' Family Of Dealerships Partner On Pollination Projects In North Texas With Sustainability Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

George Grubbs and Seth Levin of Grubbs Family of Dealerships presents Arkearth with grant check

Arkearth - saving pollinators. planting wildflowers.

Arkearth features pollination houses in many of its projects for gardens, farms, and schools

Arkearth's grant from Grubbs Family of Dealerships will provide pollination features in community gardens and benefitting hundreds of native species

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arkearth , a nonprofit environmental pollination foundation, and Grubbs Family of Dealerships , are working together to bring more wildflowers, herbs, and pollinators to North Texas. Grubbs awarded Arkearth with a grant for $6,500 to be used for six“Pollinator Accelerator” projects which will bring enhancements to pollination projects in Dallas, Grapevine, and Ft. Worth via wildflower seeds, pollinator houses, herbs, and flowering vegetables and fruits, along with actual native pollinators like solitary bees, butterflies, and even installing bat houses.“We're thrilled to receive this honor and donation.”, said founder and managing director for Arkearth, David M Burrows.“It's motivating and inspiring to see companies like Grubbs take a proactive leadership role in helping our local environment with sustainable actions that can make a positive impact for all of us”, Burrows added.Grubbs recently launched a sustainability grant opportunity and awarded its first year's recipients with funds the company received from Cox Automotive for their own environmental initiatives by reducing the use of energy and water consumption, and in designing and creating buildings with a more sustainable footprint for each of their automotive dealerships."At Grubbs Family of Dealerships, we believe that sustainability goes beyond our showrooms and into the heart of our communities. Partnering with Arkearth allows us to directly support pollination and green initiatives that benefit not only North Texas' environment but also its people," said George Grubbs. "This grant is part of our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener future for generations to come, and we're proud to invest in projects that bring real, lasting change to our communities."The Grubbs Sustainability Grant is in addition to recent in-kind donations from Microsoft and Salesforce to help Arkearth better manage and track pollination projects in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.The goals for each of Arkearth's projects include increasing pollinator populations, growing native wildflower species, lifting crop quality and quantity by 10 to 30%, improving topsoil nutrients, reducing erosion, and lowering CO2 emission by way of native plantings.To learn more about Arkearth's unique approach to solving environmental challenges, visit Arkearth and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.Find more about the Grubbs Family of Dealerships and their brands, featuring Volvo, Acura, and Infiniti, by visiting Grubbs

