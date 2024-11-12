Protis Global Welcomes Brian Smith As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protis Global is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Smith as Senior Vice President of Business Development leading the adult beverage team. Brian brings extensive experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, having held key roles at iconic brands such as Red Bull, Pabst Brewing Co., Mike's Hard Lemonade, Coors Brewing Company, and Nabisco.

Known for his "people-first" leadership style, Brian is passionate about recruitment and the connections between individuals and businesses. He approaches every interaction with the goal of making a positive impact, ensuring meaningful success for both clients and candidates. At Protis Global, Brian will enhance recruitment strategies to help clients achieve transformational growth and purpose-driven success.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Brian is dedicated to community engagement, serving on the Board of Beat the Streets Chicago , where he empowers young people through mentorship. He also shares his expertise as a guest lecturer at the Dedman School of Hospitality.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to our team," said Bert Miller, CEO & Chairman at Protis Global. "His unique blend of industry knowledge and commitment to building relationships will be instrumental in driving success for our clients and making a positive impact in our clients' and candidates' lives and businesses."

For more information about Protis Global and Brian's role, please visit protisglobal.

About Protis Global:

Protis Global is an award-winning executive search and staffing firm founded by CPG professionals, built to support brands around every phase of the CPG product journey - from ideation to shelf.

With nearly three 30 years of experience, Protis Global combines a consultative approach with innovative technology to recruit top talent for iconic consumer brands across food & beverage, retail, and cannabis. Our tailored, consultative approach empowers brands to build high-performing teams that drive growth and innovation within the competitive CPG landscape.

