METAZ Selected For Google Cloud's Startup Program, Unlocking Liquidity In Tokenized Sneakers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- METAZ , the pioneering Web3 platform in the sneaker and collectibles resale market, today announced its selection for Google Cloud's Startup Program. This positions METAZ in the highest tier of one of Google's Web3 startup initiatives, designed for more mature startups to accelerate growth - providing access to resources, support, and Google Cloud & AI products.About METAZMETAZ operates a blockchain-based platform for investing, collecting, and trading tokenized sneakers. The platform has established itself as a trusted resale marketplace for tokenized sneakers, with over 890 authenticated sneakers in its vault representing $786,758 (at current resale values) in Total Value Locked (TVL).Through strategic partnerships with trusted warehousing and logistics providers worldwide, METAZ offers secure storage and efficient global distribution - services that typically come with hefty fees on conventional platforms - at no additional cost to users. This physical-meets-digital approach enables instant transactions and unlocks additional ways to obtain liquidity while eliminating common pain points like storage concerns, authentication delays, and cross-border shipping complexities. By removing these traditional barriers and fees, METAZ makes the global sneaker market more accessible and efficient for everyone, from casual enthusiasts to serious collectors.Strategic Partnership BenefitsThrough this collaboration with Google Cloud, METAZ will gain access to:- State-of-the-art cloud infrastructure to enhance platform performance- Expert mentorship from Google Cloud's technical specialists- Advanced scalability solutions to support growing user demand- Enterprise-grade security features to protect user assets- Accelerated development capabilities for new platform features- Access to substantial Google Cloud credits for infrastructure development, AI resources and training, and enhanced support packages.- Access to exclusive grants from leading Web3 platforms, including Polygon, Solana, NEAR, and other major blockchain networks.METAZ: Looking AheadIn addition to METAZ's current offerings, the platform is preparing to introduce new utilities to the platform - never before seen in the resale market - enabling sneaker collectors/investors to borrow, lend, and trade using their sneakers as collateral.These advancements, supported by Google Cloud's robust infrastructure, will significantly enhance METAZ's ability to serve its growing community of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The improved infrastructure will support more sophisticated trading mechanisms, better user experiences, and more reliable platform performance during peak trading periods, particularly crucial as we roll out these new financial features.About Google Cloud's Startup ProgramGoogle Cloud's Startup Program is a global initiative designed to empower promising startups with the tools, expertise, and support needed to scale their operations effectively. The program provides selected companies with access to Google Cloud's comprehensive suite of services, technical expertise, and mentorship opportunities. The Scale Tier specifically caters to startups that are ready to accelerate their growth trajectory.

