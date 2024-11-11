Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Adds To Their Roster With A 20 Restaurant Development Deal With Port Royal Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced it has signed a 20-restaurant development deal with Royal Brands to bring its family-friendly sports bar and amped-up flavors to fans throughout Georgia and Tennessee. This agreement marks the first since the company announced its new restaurant format featuring a smaller footprint, upgraded and enhanced guest experience.

Port Royal Founder and Chairman Phil Sanford previously owned The Krystal Company Restaurant Brand, which he grew to over 400 restaurants in 13 states during his leadership. He brings a wealth of restaurant experience in addition to previously serving as Chairman and CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, overseeing the re-capitalization of the company and the expansion of exclusive tax preparation services in Walmart stores across the nation.

Port Royal Brands' Chief Executive Officer Jef Wallace is a proven leader with expertise in strategy creation and transformation execution for several global restaurant brands. He brings a holistic view of franchising with deep backgrounds in real estate, supply chain, operations and finance.

Port Royal was actively looking at investment opportunities throughout the restaurant industry. After experiencing the game day energy and high-quality scratch-kitchen specialties at Walk-On's, Sanford and Wallace became believers.

"Port Royal is excited to begin our partnership with a truly authentic restaurant brand that creates a home team environment for sports enthusiasts of all ages," said Sanford. "With Walk-On's, we have found a uniquely amazing brand with differentiated food that is well-positioned for growth."

Walk-On's Chief Executive Officer Chris Porcelli sees this partnership as a win-win that will strengthen the brand's portfolio. "Walk-On's knows partnering with the right people that share our game day mentality will help us achieve our long-term growth goals," said Porcelli. "We are thrilled to have Phil and Jef join our roster of exceptional franchisees. The Port Royal team will help us expand our footprint throughout the Georgia and Tennessee markets to continue to make Walk-On's the top choice of savvy sports fans everywhere."

The restaurants developed will feature the new, modern restaurant prototype, with an elevated exterior design, immersive sports experience, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Guests will enjoy Walk-On's signature scratch-kitchen menu with amped-up flavors. Knowing it is critical to execute with precision and passion, Walk-On's partners with operators who are knowledgeable about their businesses and approach each day with drive and determination.

With Port Royal's proven track record of success both operating and advising hundreds of successful companies, they are no strangers to winning in the world of restaurants.

"We know that the restaurant business is not an individual sport. Along with a distinctive brand and exceptional food, you must have a dynamic team. Walk-On's knocks it out of the park as thoughtful partners and system innovators," said Wallace. "They are already providing us with the systems, guidance, and support to help us accelerate our operating plans."

The first of Port Royal's Walk-On's locations is set to open in 2025. Walk-On's is excited to bring the greatest sports bar in America for fans of all ages to hundreds of additional locations across America.

"Our strategy for the new restaurant prototype was to enable sustainable profit growth for Walk-On's and our franchisees," said Chief Development Officer Jennifer Striepling. "We are excited to welcome Port Royal to the team to build the new arena. Phil and Jef bring a remarkable level of financial and operational acumen to Walk-On's brand evolution as we grow our new prototype."

Walk-On's is seeking enthusiastic team players to join our franchise roster. To learn more about Walk-On's franchising, visit .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons .

