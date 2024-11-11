Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches Celebrates 21 Years With Exciting Promotions, Thanksgiving Giveback And New Daily Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The celebration features exclusive prizes, community-focused initiatives, and unbeatable weekday deals on popular sandwiches

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches is commemorating its 21st anniversary with a series of exciting promotions and givebacks through the end of the year. The sandwich brand is inviting guests to celebrate with scratch-off prizes, a Thanksgiving charity initiative and a new "Bag of the Day" weekday promotion, offering customers value-driven deals on their favorite sandwiches.

Which Wich Daily Deals with the New“Bag of the Day” Promotion (Begins Nov. 11)

To add even more excitement, Which Wich is introducing a new "Bag of the Day" promotion, offering value-focused deals every weekday at participating locations. Starting Nov. 11, customers can enjoy a variety of Which Wich favorites starting at $7, with each day featuring new selections:



Monday: Italian – Featuring the Italian Grinder, Muffuletta, Meatball, Pizzawich and Italian Beef

Tuesday: Classics – Gyrowich, Egg Salad, PB&Jwich, Elviswich and Chzbgrwich

Wednesday: Wicked – The brand's signature Wicked sandwich

Thursday: Vegetarian – Black Bean Patty, Tomato & Avocado, Caprese, Triple Cheese Please and Hummus

Friday: Seafood – Options like Tuna Salad, Tuna Melt, Krab Salad, Cali Roll and Land & Sea Bonus: On weekends, kids eat free with the purchase of a regular-sized Wich (one free kid's meal per Wich purchase).

"Thank You Turkey" Thanksgiving Promotion (Nov. 1 through Nov. 30)

As part of Which Wich's ongoing commitment to giving back to its communities, the brand is rolling out a Thanksgiving promotion that supports its Project PB&J® initiative. Throughout November, for every "Thank You Turkey Wich" purchased at participating locations, Which Wich will donate a PB&J sandwich to someone in need. This charitable effort allows guests to enjoy a seasonal favorite while supporting those in need, making it a meaningful way to give back this Thanksgiving.

Celebrate with Scratch-Offs (Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)

In honor of its 21st birthday on Dec. 15, Which Wich is launching a special scratch-off promotion. From Dec. 1 through the end of the year, guests who purchase a Wich will receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win prizes ranging from free food and gift cards to even bigger surprises. Prizes can be redeemed in-store between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 of 2025, allowing fans to keep the celebration going into the new year. Scratch-off tickets are available while supplies last, so guests are encouraged to join the festivities early.

"Celebrating 21 years is a special milestone for us, and we wanted to honor it by giving back to the communities that have supported us," said Which Wich Founder and CEO Jeff Sinelli. "As we wrap up the year, we're excited to create memorable moments and welcome everyone in to celebrate. We're incredibly grateful for everyone who's been part of our journey and look forward to sharing this milestone together."

For more information, visit .

ABOUT WHICH WICH

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. Which Wich has been ranked among Entrepreneur's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises, as well as earning coveted spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations'' award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Franchises To Buy." For more information, visit .



