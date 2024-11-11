New Technology, Old-World Style: Zillow Reveals 2025'S Home Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Whole-home batteries, cozy living and home libraries are emerging trends, according to Zillow data



Zillow® is unveiling its data-driven predictions for the trends that will define our homes in the new year. In 2025, and buyers will blend the latest with nostalgic, old-world charm to create comfortable, sustainable and climate-resilient homes. That means features such as whole-home batteries and EV chargers will coexist with cozy home libraries, vintage fixtures and 19th-century sculleries.



"Technology has enabled homeowners to live more sustainably and more affordably, which is a growing priority for prospective buyers," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "Energy-efficient and climate-resilient home features are quickly gaining popularity as homeowners look to keep costs down, including insurance costs. At the same time, a home is not just a checklist of practical features, it's a feeling. Homeowners and buyers today are looking to the past to create a sense of warmth, character and comfort in even the most high-tech environments."



Zillow identified five emerging trends by looking at hundreds of home features and design styles mentioned in millions of for-sale listings in 2024, then identified the keywords showing up far more frequently than a year ago. When certain features appear in a rising share of listings, it's a signal that they are in demand and desirable to a buyer. Real estate agents are uniquely attuned to what buyers want, and savvy agents will highlight those features when marketing a home for sale.

Electric features: Today's home buyers are looking to live their values, seeking out homes with sustainable and environmentally friendly features. Mentions of whole-home batteries have surged by 62% since last year, the fastest-growing feature in this year's analysis. Whole-home batteries store excess energy from solar panels, acting as a generator during a power outage or when the sun isn't shining. Solar panels are appearing 18% more often in for-sale listings on Zillow, as are the terms "sustainable" and "green."



It's not just solar power. Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are appearing in 34% more for-sale listings on Zillow today than a year ago. And electric ranges are gaining traction, too. Mentions of induction cooktops are up 5%.

Cozy vibes: The term "cozy" is no longer a negative real estate euphemism - it's a sought-after design trait. Listings mentioning "cozy" have increased by 35% compared to last year. Yes, home buyers are embracing smaller, cozier spaces for affordability and sustainability, and rejecting the cavernous open floor plans and pandemic-era need for more and more space. The great room has been replaced by smaller, cozier, color-saturated rooms that serve a specific purpose, such as dens and dining rooms.



Old-world comeback: Move over, Grand Millennial style. 2025 is set to go full granny, with floral patterns, tapestries, antique furnishings and chintz making a strong return. Nostalgia is a growing trend, appearing in 14% more listings than in 2023, while "vintage" mentions are up by 9%. Additionally, bibliophilic decor and home libraries are on the rise, showing up 22% more frequently in listings on Zillow. The Victorian-era scullery is also making a 21st-century comeback. This second kitchen, or back kitchen, where entertainers can hide the dirty work of meal prep and cleanup, is appearing in 8% more listings today than a year ago.



Climate resiliency: With climate-related disasters becoming more frequent, sellers are highlighting features that offer some degree of protection, and buyers are seeking them out. Zillow research finds that 86% of recent home buyers say it's very important that a home have at least one climate-resilient feature.



The share of for-sale listings on Zillow that mention flood barriers is up 22% compared to last year, seismic retrofitting is up 20%, and references to water catchment systems are up 19%. Drought-resistant turf yards are showing up 14% more often compared to a year ago.



Spa-inspired wet rooms : This luxurious design element, most often found in high-end hotels, is the latest spa-inspired upgrade to start showing up in homes. A wet room combines the shower and bathtub into one waterproof space without the usual shower curb or enclosure. Wet rooms are being featured 19% more often in listings on Zillow.



This 2025 bathroom trend is part of a growing emphasis on wellness design. As buyers become increasingly attuned to the ways their home impacts their physical and mental well-being, the share of for-sale listings that mention wellness features is up 16% compared to last year.



