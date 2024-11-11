Türkiye, China advance into new phase of relations via mutual visits, collaborations

(MENAFN) Türkiye and China are advancing into a new phase of relations marked by frequent mutual visits among high-ranking officials and upcoming meetings at the head-of-state level. Both nations are exploring broader cooperation in a wide array of sectors, including political dialogue, diplomatic engagement, energy collaborations, and trade partnerships, as part of this strengthened bilateral connection.



Key visits in recent months reflect the deepening ties between the two countries. In December of last year, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir traveled to China, followed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s discussions in Beijing this May. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also visited China in June, and Bayraktar returned there just last month, further underscoring Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic outreach to China.



Most recently, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek conducted high-level meetings in China, where he co-led the second session of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC) alongside Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. This committee represents the pinnacle of consultative efforts between the two nations, focusing on bolstering cooperation in various fields through strategic discussions.



After attending the BRICS Summit in Tatarstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared his perspectives on Türkiye-China relations, highlighting China's critical role in global politics and trade. Erdogan noted that Türkiye is committed to enhancing its strategic partnership with China, with plans for mutual visits on the horizon. He confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Türkiye soon, with Erdogan planning a reciprocal visit to Beijing in the near future.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871719