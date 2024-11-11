Turkey, US collaborate to solve international conflicts

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the significance of Turkey-EU partnership in solving main international disasters, such as the one in Palestine’s Gaza Strip in Ukraine.



Erdogan informed journalists on his Thursday return trip from Budapest, where he joined a European conference, that "We are facing numerous challenges, including the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Overcoming these is possible through Türkiye-US cooperation.”



He also emphasized the importance for renewed collaboration, pointing out positive nots on Turkey by former Leader Donald Trump, who on Tuesday was chosen to revert to the White House for another term. Erdogan stated that "We have invited him to our country, and I hope he will accept our invitation."



Erdogan further pointed out that he and Trump earlier collaborated on important problems, throughout Trump’s initial term, in 2017-2021. "Although there were occasional differences of opinion, the model partnership between Türkiye and the US is undeniable."



Erdogan highlighted a common interest in peace in the Middle East, pointing to Trump’s previous commitment to solving local fights.



Erdogan noted that "You know Trump has promised to end the conflicts initiated by Israel. We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told 'stop'."

