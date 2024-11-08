GRAMMY-Winning Icon Ludacris To Close Great Park Live's Opening Season On November 22

Venue Hosted More Than 30 Diverse Events and 100,000 Guests to Date

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Park Live is set to close its inaugural season with an unforgettable night of featuring GRAMMY-winning icon

Ludacris and special guests Ying Yang Twins on Friday, November 22, presented by PSQ Productions. The highly anticipated show will close-out an incredible season at Great Park Live, which included more than 30 culturally and genre diverse events that attracted more than 100,000 guests. Tickets are available now at GreatParkLive .

Grammy-winning hip-hop icon Ludacris hits the stage at Great Park Live with special guests Ying Yang Twins on November 22!

PSQ Productions , operators of the City of Irvine's Great Park Live amphitheater, curated a vibrant lineup of community-centered events for the venue's inaugural season. Highlights included the Pacific Symphony Summer Series, cultural celebrations like the Diwali Festival and Taste of Mehregan, the City of Irvine Global Village Festival, the Irvine Nights series, and national touring artists like Ludacris.

"We're so excited to close out the inaugural season of Great Park Live with an unforgettable night featuring some of the most influential artists in the hip-hop genre," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Great Park Live has become a beloved cornerstone of the community in just five months, providing an important cultural center that attracts diverse audiences. This is only the beginning, and the PSQ Productions team is committed to creating a vibrant, inclusive calendar featuring everything from local events that showcase Irvine's unique culture to high-profile national performances."

Having recently expanded to accommodate 7,500 guests, Great Park Live has quickly gained a reputation as a unique and top-notch events venue in Southern California that both artists and the community are praising. Great Park Live highlights include:



Record-Breaking Design & Construction: From the initial design phase in March to breaking ground in May and hosting its first show by mid-June, the PSQ Productions team achieved an exceptional turnaround in creating Great Park Live and delivered one of the fastest capital projects in Irvine's history. This rapid pace ensured Irvine continued its more than 40-year tradition of live music, dating back to the opening of Irvine Meadows in 1981.

Unique & Comfortable Design: Great Park Live was designed as a one-of-a-kind venue that brings together comfort, accessibility, and sophistication, aiming to establish it as the "people's venue," where everyone feels welcome. Blending the natural beauty of an open, park-like setting with premium guest amenities, Great Park Live offers convenient parking and easy access, shaded seating, affordable concessions, VIP cabanas and a fully-equipped stage with state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and video.

Community and Cultural Hub: Great Park Live isn't just a music venue; it's a community gathering space with a commitment to highlighting local culture and celebrations to bring the community together. PSQ Productions collaborates with over 100 local businesses for food, beverages, and retailers, as well as schools and nonprofits, creating a strong connection with the surrounding community. Sustainable Growth: In its inaugural season, Great Park Live welcomed over 100,000 guests while effectively minimizing traffic and parking disruptions for local residents and other events at the Great Park. The city also created over 1,000 new parking spaces to accommodate this growth. PSQ Productions collaborated closely with the Great Park team to meticulously schedule events, ensuring minimal impact on other activities in the park.

With more than 30 years of industry expertise in Orange County, PSQ Productions understands the diverse Orange County community and was awarded a three-year contract in early 2024 to manage the Great Park Live events venue, located at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine. PSQ Productions is best known for producing Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center for the past 10 years, supporting events and stadium operations for OC's pro soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club, at the Great Park's Championship Soccer Stadium for the past 8 years, USC Baseball games at the Great Park Championship Baseball Stadium, and also supporting the management of significant Irvine city events, including the City of Irvine 50th Anniversary Party at the Park and Fiesta Latina en Irvine.

About PSQ Productions

Irvine-based PSQ Productions is the largest event production and venue management company based in Orange County with 30 years of experience producing and hosting thousands of events in Orange County. The PSQ team produces more than 200 events annually, ranging from professional sports games and concerts to annual festivals and parades, bringing entertainment and joy to more than 500,000 guests annually. In addition, PSQ Productions manages three event venues in Orange County - the 7,500-capacity Great Park Live amphitheater, the 5,000-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium for OC's only pro soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club, and the 3,000-capacity Great Park Baseball Stadium for USC Baseball at the Great Park in Irvine.

Additionally, PSQ Productions manages one of the largest annual Independence Day Celebrations in the US for the City of Huntington Beach. For more information on PSQ Productions, visit

.

SOURCE PSQ Productions

