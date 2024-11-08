Wind Creek Chicago Southland Confirms Casino Doors Open on Nov. 11

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Wind Creek Hospitality ushers in a new era of entertainment, community partnership, and economic growth for the Southland region

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality

is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated opening of Wind Creek Chicago Southland

on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, with doors opening to the public at approximately 11:00 a.m. The state-of-the-art casino represents the first step toward delivering a full-scale integrated resort experience, scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

Spanning an impressive 70,000 square feet, Wind Creek Chicago Southland features over 1,400 slot machines, 56 table games, high-limit slot areas, a high-limit table games salon, a poker room, a dynamic sportsbook and 4 "Hidden Gems" throughout the casino floor–offering visitors a unique and customizable private gaming and event microenvironment. Designed with an emphasis on curated entertainment spaces, this new offering aims to redefine leisure and hospitality for the entire region.

"The opening of Wind Creek Chicago Southland underscores our dedication to making a positive economic impact in the communities we serve," said Jay Dorris, President and CEO, Wind Creek Hospitality.

"We're committed to create opportunities that support the region, offer competitive benefits for Team Members, and further strengthen the vibrant Southland community."

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is expected to

create more than 1,000 full-time jobs

in fields ranging from hospitality to technology. Roles will include

security, gaming attendants, food service, IT technicians, and environmental services, reinforcing Wind Creek's commitment to strengthening the local economy. Additionally,

Homewood and East Hazel Crest

will benefit from gambling revenue, along with

42 other south suburban communities-funding essential local services within the immediate and surrounding communities.

"Wind Creek Chicago Southland is more than a casino-it's a community-driven destination," said

Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO, Poarch Creek Indians.

"The Tribe and Wind Creek will continue to prioritize the Villages of Homewood and East Hazel Crest as we are committed to uplifting our neighbors."

On Nov. 6th and Nov. 7th, the Illinois Gaming Board visited the casino for two mandatory test days, which also included an extended invitation to family friends and local dignitaries. Wind Creek Hospitality received notice of approval on Nov. 8th to operate on Monday, Nov. 11th

at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The Nov. 11th opening marks only the beginning of what will become a flagship destination.

High-limit gaming rooms, a hotel, spa, poker room, a sportsbook and more

will be available for Guests seeking diverse experiences. Wind Creek's partnership with Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group will also introduce an exceptional range of signature restaurants and food & beverage offerings to the highly anticipated property.

"Whether you're looking for elevated dining, quick-service eateries, or something in between-you won't be disappointed as we're creating something truly unforgettable," said Fabio Viviani.

With an eye toward the future, Wind Creek Hospitality remains committed to building lasting partnerships and elevating entertainment in the Southland.

"From the start, our mission has been to create jobs, spur economic growth, and offer the ultimate entertainment escape," said Roger Kuehn, EVP and General Manager, Wind Creek Chicago Southland. "We're thrilled to welcome our Guests on Nov. 11th to experience the excitement firsthand."

About Wind Creek Hospitality :

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit

for more information.

Media Contac t:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling

1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality

