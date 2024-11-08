Mrs. Elite Texas Universe Partners With Hoodies4healing To Launch“The Queen Collection” For Houston's Homeless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mrs. Elite Texas Universe Dr. Meenakshi Ravi Joins Hoodies4Healing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hoodies4Healing Foundation, a Houston-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, proudly announces a powerful collaboration with Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, reigning Mrs. Elite Texas Universe 2025 . Known for her humanitarian spirit, Dr. Ravi has been volunteering every Sunday since July 2024, serving hundreds of hot meals to homeless men, women, and children in Houston. This partnership with Hoodies4Healing has grown into a mission to bring global awareness to the organization's work, using Dr. Ravi's platform to extend compassion beyond borders.

As part of this collaboration, Hoodies4Healing and Dr. Ravi are thrilled to unveil The Queen Collection, a regal new line of apparel crafted to inspire strength and empowerment. Featuring stylish tees, hoodies, joggers, and beanies, The Queen Collection combines elegance with a purpose: each piece sold helps fund hot meals for Houston's homeless.

Proceeds directly support Hoodies 4 Healing's mission, which has provided over 100,000 meals to date. Hoodies4Healing relies on community donations to sustain this vital ministry, providing hundreds with delicious, nutritious meals each week. To continue serving the Houston homeless with wholesome, nourishing meals every week, Hoodies4Healing urgently needs community support and donations.

Rosemary Tucker, founder of Hoodies4Healing, shared her excitement about the collaboration and the new line:“This partnership with Dr. Ravi is truly a blessing. She embodies everything The Queen Collection represents strength, grace, and a heart that cares deeply for others. With her support, we are reaching new heights and bringing hope to more people. We created this line to empower everyone who wears it to make a difference. Every hoodie, every tee is a symbol of kindness, and together, we're helping Houston's homeless find warmth and dignity.”

Dr. Ravi has also taken Hoodies4Healing's message worldwide, showcasing the hoodies at fashion shows across the globe to bring attention to the cause. In her own words,“Serving others fills my heart with joy, and I can feel my heart smiling with each act of kindness. When you bring a smile to someone's face, I know that God will bless you abundantly.”

As the year comes to a close, Hoodies4Healing seeks further support from the community. Donations, sponsorships, and purchases from *The Queen Collection* are crucial to continuing this mission. For those looking to make a difference, please visit to purchase apparel or make a donation. Together, we can provide hope, warmth, and a sense of dignity to those in need.

For more information or to support Hoodies 4 Healing, please visit .

