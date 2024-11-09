Police Officer Injured In Nov 1 Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 44-year-old major of the Kharkiv region police, Oleksandr Kovtun, died in the hospital of multiple shrapnel wounds caused by a Russian missile strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on by the Kharkiv Regional Police.

"Major of Oleksandr Kovtun died in the hospital of injuries sustained in the Russian shelling. As a result of the missile strike on November 1, the police officer received numerous shrapnel wounds. The chiefs and staff of the Kharkiv police bow their heads in sorrow for the fallen," the statement reads.

It is noted that after the missile strike on November 1, Oleksandr was urgently hospitalized in critical condition. Doctors fought for his life for more than a week.

The police officer was 44 years old. He is survived by his wife, a 20-year-old daughter, and an 18-year-old son.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv also bid farewell to Police Colonel Andrii Matvienko, who was killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on November 1.