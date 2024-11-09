Qatar Drawn With Kuwait, UAE And Oman In Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Reigning Asian champions Qatar will take on hosts Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman in Group A of the forthcoming 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, the draw held in Kuwait City revealed on Saturday.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the President of Arabian Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) attended the ceremony along with Qatar Football Association (QFA) President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain and other officials representing the participating countries.

The tournament also known as Khaleeji Zain will take place from December 21, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

With all eight AGCFF member nations set to feature in the anticipated competition, defending champions Iraq are pitted against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen in Group B. Top two teams from each groups will reach the semi-finals to be played on December 31.

Winners in 1992, 2004 and 2014, Qatar will begin their hunt for a fourth title with a match against the UAE on December 21 at Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City, before meeting Oman at the same venue on December 24. They will meet Kuwait in their last group match on December 27.

“Both the groups are challenging and every match will be exciting,” QFA's Head of Communications Ali Al Salat said on the sidelines of the draw.

“Currently the teams are focused on the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers but definitely strong matches await them in the Arabian Gulf Cup. It's a very popular tournament in the region and we look forward to thrilling matches. I hope all the teams come well prepared and Qatar reach far in the tournament,” he added before praising the“excellent” organisation of the draw ceremony.

Led by coach Marquez Lopez, Qatar are currently undergoing a training camp to prepare for the World Cup home qualifier against Uzbekistan to be played at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday. Al Annabi will then travel to Abu Dhabi to face the UAE on November 19 at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kuwait are the most successful side in the history of the Arabian Gulf Cup lifting the trophy ten times. Iraq have won the tournament four times while Saudi Arabia have claimed the title thrice along with Qatar. UAE and Oman have emerged champions twice with Bahrain winning it once.