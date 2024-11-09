عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K UTLBC Participates In Country-Wide Outreach Program

J&K UTLBC Participates In Country-Wide Outreach Program


11/9/2024 7:12:24 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In line with the Union Ministry of Finance's Department of financial Services (DFS) initiative, J&K UTLBC on Saturday organized an exclusive MSME cluster meet dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir's cricket Bat manufacturingindustry in Anantnag.


Held at DPS Sangam in Anantnag, the event was part of a DFS-organized program encompassing 195 MSME clusters across the country, which were simultaneously addressed virtually by the Union Minister of Finance
and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman from Pinnea Cluster, Bengaluru along with MoS Finance
Pankaj Chaudhary and MoS MSME
Sushri Shoba Karandlaje, while as, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manijhi joined the program through video conferencing mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, no state will be left behind. No MSME will be left behind. Even during Covid Pandemic not a single MSME was left. All the MSME were reached out to ensure they are provided with financial assistance under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL).
Public Sector
Banks must increase MSME lending and target greater growth,” said Sitharaman, while addressing the participants across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Anantnag, the Bank's General Manager (UTLBC), Syed Rais Maqbool, presided over the event that was attended by DGM Manju Gupta, Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khurshid Muzaffar, AGMs Suhail Ahmad Lone & Khavar Mehraj, LDM Parvez Ahmad Mir and other officials and representatives of the banks operating in J&K.


The event also witnessed the active participation of representatives of the Cricket Bat Manufacturing Industry.

Read Also J&K Bank Organizes Seminar-Cum-Awareness Camp On High-Density Plantation Scheme J&K Bank Q2 Net Profit Rises 44.6%

While interacting with the participants at DPS Sangam Anantnag, Syed Rais Maqbool underscored Banks' commitment to handhold and provide requisite financial assistance to MSME sector in the UT in the line with government's vision to make MSMEs self sufficient and play a vital role in employment generation.

“All Banks including J&K Bank are working relentlessly in increasing their MSME credit portfolio. MSME sector is on an upward growth and the Bank will take the lead in meeting the targets set by the government as highlighted by honourable Finance Minister in her address,” he said while addressing the entrepreneurs.

The meeting highlighted the Government's commitment to bolstering the MSME sector, especially the cricket bat manufacturing industry in J&K, which was selected as a focal MSME cluster by DFS.

With attendees listening patiently, the Anantnag function featured the dignitaries presenting the government's vision, priorities and initiatives for the MSME sector.

Notably, the participants representing the MSME Bat cluster said that the event will go a long way in reinforcing the growth potential within the cricket bat manufacturing industry, while aiming to enhance its market reach, competitiveness and its significance to the local and national economy.

Meanwhile, through initiatives like these, the Union Government and the banks will continue to work in close coordination to strengthen the MSME sector, which serves as the backbone of not only local communities but also contributes handsomely to the country's economy.

==

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09112024000215011059ID1108868580


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search