SBI Investigating Circumstances Of F-16 Crash

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting a pretrial investigation into the circumstances of the F-16 fighter jet crash, during which pilot Oleksii Mes died. A total of 11 forensic expertises have been appointed.

this was reported by Suspilne .

"To clarify the circumstances and causes of the plane crash, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the of Justice of Ukraine has been assigned to conduct 11 forensic expertises, including a comprehensive commission of forensic engineering-transport and military expertises, computer-technical expertise on the data contained in the seized flight recorder of the aircraft, commodity examination, forensic medical examination, and others. The expert investigations are currently underway," the bureau said in response to Suspilne's request.

The SBI emphasized that "conclusions regarding the final causes of this disaster and any potential causal connection with the actions or inactions of specific officials or the pilot himself" will only be made "after receiving and analyzing all the conclusions of the aforementioned forensic expertises and evaluating other collected evidence."

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, 2024, while repelling Russian massive missile and airstrike, Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksii Mes was killed.

At the time, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, stated that U.S. partners were involved in the investigation of the F-16 crash, which was piloted by Mes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the details and causes of the F-16 crash will be disclosed once the investigation is complete.