Ukrainian Drones Destroyed And Hit Over 52,000 Russian Targets In Oct Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drones destroyed and hit more than 52,000 Russian targets in October, including 129 artillery systems, 221 pieces of equipment, and more than 4,000 Russian troops.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, developing unmanned and robotic systems and increasing the combat capabilities of UAV units is a key priority.

Syrskyi held a traditional monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems units.

He heard a report by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi about the formation of UAV units and the use of drones in the combat zone.

The participants in the meeting shared the experience of the effective use of drones in various conditions, the use of interceptor drones, the execution of tasks over a long distance in the conditions of countering the enemy's electronic warfare equipment, and many other important issues.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the latest developments, as well as new approaches and tactics in the use of UAVs.

Syrskyi stressed that "the technology of unmanned systems is developing rapidly, and we must be one step ahead of the enemy."

He thanked the commanders of combat units of unmanned systems and their subordinates for their resilience and effectiveness.

"Special thanks to the crews of the 414th Unmanned Systems Regiment of the Ground Forces Command and 412th Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces who demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency," Syrskyi said.

According to him, despite adverse weather conditions, units of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield. Unmanned aerial systems - strike drones-bombers - proved to be the most effective. Their operators have completed more than 7,000 missions.

In October, Ukrainian drones hit and destroyed more than 52,000 Russian targets. Among them are 129 artillery systems, 221 pieces of enemy radio equipment and more than 4,000 enemy personnel, the general said.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook

