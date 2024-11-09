Russians Launch Airstrike On Sumy Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces carried out an on Sumy community using guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration via Telegram , as shared by Ukrinform.

"Today, on November 9, the enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy community, using guided bombs. Emergency services are currently on-site," the statement reads.

The regional authorities added that the consequences of the attack are being assessed, and further details will follow.

They also urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to ignore air raid sirens during ongoing attacks.

Earlier on November 9, the Russian forces also launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Shostka community, Sumy region, injuring at least four people.