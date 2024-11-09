Russians Launch Airstrike On Sumy Community
11/9/2024 7:15:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Sumy community using guided aerial bombs.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration via Telegram , as shared by Ukrinform.
"Today, on November 9, the enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy community, using guided bombs. Emergency services are currently on-site," the statement reads.
The regional authorities added that the consequences of the attack are being assessed, and further details will follow.
Read also: Russians repeatedly attack Nikopol district
: damages reported
They also urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to ignore air raid sirens during ongoing attacks.
Earlier on November 9, the Russian forces also launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Shostka community, Sumy region, injuring at least four people.
