Mod, Manufacturers Agree To Produce Detectors Of Enemy FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has reached agreements with manufacturers and state enterprises to produce detectors of enemy FPV drones called Vitriak M.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced in a television broadcast by Illia Kostin, Head of the Intellectual Property Department of the Main Military Justice Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

"The Ministry of Defense is the patent holder for this development. The transfer of the usage license for the of Ukraine (AFU) will be free of charge. Right now, we are actively working to involve manufacturers and grant permission for large-scale production of this detector. We expect to finalize the development of the documents in about two weeks. Agreements have already been reached with both manufacturers and state enterprises, which have confirmed in writing their readiness to begin production. All rights will be transferred to the manufacturers, and they will scale it for the AFU," he said.

Kostin also noted that the Vitriak M detector of enemy FPV drones will work in conjunction with electronic warfare (EW) systems. According to him, the new technology will allow EW systems to activate precisely when an enemy drone is approaching.

The development of this detector marks the first instance in which a military unit has acted as the developer of a weapon and military equipment model and successfully codified it as a supply item.