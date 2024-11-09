Ukraine, Partners Preparing Updated Rapid Damage And Needs Assessment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine, together with the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN, has started preparing the fourth, updated Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4).

Ukraine's Deputy Prime for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The document [RDNA4] will contain verified data on Ukraine's losses as a result of the war in all sectors of the and will serve as a basis for forming priority reconstruction and development projects, with the involvement of state and private financing. This is necessary for effective and accountable reconstruction. The trust of donors and citizens to the recovery process depends on verified numbers," he said.

Kuleba said that the needs assessment is being prepared together with the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN. The document will be published in early 2025. He also emphasized that Ukraine's priorities are housing, social sphere, demining, energy, particularly heat supply, and shelters. Special attention will be paid to the protection of energy facilities.

"The prioritization of investment needs will correspond to public investment management reform," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that the losses Ukraine suffered due to Russian aggression had reached about $800 billion.