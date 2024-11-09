Two Killed, One Wounded In Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk
Date
11/9/2024 7:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has launched an airstrike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killing two people and wounding one.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"A pre-trial investigation established that on November 9, at around 11:00, the Russian armed forces carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk. Private homes, apartment buildings, and outbuildings were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc. A 61-year-old man was injured," the post reads.
Read also:
Police officer injured in Nov
1 Russian missile strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital
Due to the shelling, electric wires fell on two passers-by - a man and a woman. A fire broke out and people died at the scene. Their bodies were badly burned, and they are being identified. The occupiers likely hit the city with a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb.
The Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.