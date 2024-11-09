Two Killed, One Wounded In Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has launched an on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killing two people and wounding one.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation established that on November 9, at around 11:00, the Russian carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk. Private homes, apartment buildings, and outbuildings were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc. A 61-year-old man was injured," the post reads.

Police officer injured in Nov1 Russian missile strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital





Due to the shelling, electric wires fell on two passers-by - a man and a woman. A fire broke out and people died at the scene. Their bodies were badly burned, and they are being identified. The occupiers likely hit the city with a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb.

The Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).