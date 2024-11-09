EU Countries Still Have No Consensus On Transfer Of Military Training To Ukraine - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU member states have not yet reached a consensus regarding the transfer of military training to Ukraine as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a joint press with Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"About a specific question on the training mission to act on Ukrainian territory: yes, we still don't have a consensus among member states in order to make this request fulfilled. But this does not prevent the training mission from continuing its work," Borrell said.

When asked if the EUMAM mission transfer could be a response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops, Borrell noted that the active participation of North Korean forces in Russian military operations is "one of the most worrisome things that has happened in the last days" and marks the globalization of the war.

Borrell also said that his task remains the work of the training mission and increasing the number of Ukrainian military personnel trained as part of the mission.

"Because I know personally that a soldier sent to the front line without adequate training has a difficulty to survive. Well-trained and well-equipped soldiers is a way to win a war," Borrell said.

On November 8, the Council of the EU extended the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for a further two years and allocated EUR 409 million to ensure its activities.