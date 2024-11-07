New Folk Records And Purple Heart Homes Working Together With Christmas CD Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home for the Holidays cover art

Christmas CD titled Home for the Holidays will benefit veteran's nonprofit, Purple Heart Homes

SAVAGE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Folk Records (newfolk-records) has released a classic instrumental Christmas charity album today, November 9th featuring 20 timeless traditional and original Christmas songs performed with the guitar as the featured instrument.100% of the proceeds received by New Folk Records will go directly to Purple Heart Homes, (phhusa) a veteran-founded nonprofit that provides safe, barrier-free housing solutions for aging and service-disabled veterans .Founded in 2008 by combat-wounded Veterans John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, the Statesville, NC-based organization serves Veterans of all service eras throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico.Gallina and Beatty were inspired to pay it forward to other Veterans after the local community rallied to build Beatty, who returned home a double amputee, a new, accessible home so he could live with comfort, dignity and independence in his own home. Witnessing the number of forgotten Vietnam era Veterans volunteering on the project, Beatty and Gallina committed to ensuring no Veteran would be left behind.We have tracks donated from Denny Jiosa, Patsy O'Brien, Alex DeGrassi, George Marinelli, Randal Bays, Terry Robb, Dan Evans, Vince Martell, Elgin Foster, Peter Janson, Muriel Anderson, Joshua Ray Hudson, Tim Sparks, PK Mayo, Steve Orchard, Erik Wǿllo, Peter Thoms, Doug Smith, Eric Tingstad and Nancy Rumbel, and the legendary Doyle Dykes.The album features:●20 artists●3 Grammy Award Winners●5 Grammy nominees●12 different guitar playing awards●Guitarists from Norway, The UK and the USASome of the songs included:●Angels We Have Heard on High●Joy to the World●The Sheep under the Snow●Oh Holy Night●Away in the Manger●Good King Wenceslas●Ding Dong Merrily on HighThe album title comes from a quote in John Gallina's book, Wounded Homecoming.“To a veteran home means everything. To a veteran home is a sanctuary. Every community plays in welcoming home our military, America is home.”The album is being distributed throughout North America by MVD Entertainment Group ( )New Folk Records is a veteran owned record company based in Savage Minnesota that has spent over 25 years working to connect creative musicians with people who love good music.For more information please contact either:Lisa J. AllenChief Marketing Officerm. 843.917.1326...Ken OnstadSenior ConsultantNew Folk Records...m: 612-805-1775

