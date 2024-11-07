Two Chicks Walking Tours Launches Highlights Of The Carrollton Neighborhood Inspired By Popular NOLA Instagram Account

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Chicks Walking Tours is a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award-Winning tour company known for offering intimate group tours of historic New Orleans neighborhoods and attractions.

After New Orleans fell in 1862, the Carrollton Courthouse was used as a hospital for soldiers. It accommodated 205 beds that were tightly packed and always full. The courthouse is one of many historic stops on the tour.

Historian and resident Emily Manger leads personal tours of the famed Carrollton Neighborhood for Two Chicks Walking Tours.

New Orleans tour led by historian Emily Manger focuses on architectural diversity and untold compelling stories of famed neighborhood

- Emily Manger, New Orleans Historian NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two Chicks Walking Tours , the TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award-Winning tour company in New Orleans, is offering a new tour inspired by the wildly popular @thecarrolltonian Instagram account. Known for offering intimate group tours of the French Quarter and Garden District, Two Chicks will now offer locals and visitors alike“Highlights of the Carrollton Neighborhood”, featuring a unique look at the historic Carrollton neighborhood with its architectural diversity, rich history, and many previously untold stories. The tour is led by lifelong Carrollton resident and historian Emily Manger, the woman behind the social media page that has captivated lovers of New Orleans history. Manger spent decades researching the neighborhood. Tales of lumber and brick yards, butchers, riverboat captains, and dairies are woven together to complete a dynamic picture of this vibrant neighborhood along the banks of the Mississippi River.“A real-life tour seemed like a natural progression of the excitement we established online,” said Manger, who started @thecarrolltonian in 2018 and now has more than 14,000 enthusiastic followers. She adds,“The interest in Carrollton and its unique place in New Orleans history is undeniable, filled with architectural diversity and compelling stories that span from the origins of the neighborhood to modern times spotlighting luminaries alongside families of influence, and personalities that shaped New Orleans.”Carrollton was founded in 1833 by investors Laurent Millaudon, John Slidell, and Samuel Kohn. It is located on the former McCarty lumber plantation and served as a major hub of Louisiana's lumber business. Carrollton experienced real estate booms in 1835 and 1853 as railroad lines expanded connecting New Orleans to Lake Pontchartrain via Carrollton. Once the seat of Jefferson Parish, the City of Carrollton was unwillingly incorporated by New Orleans in 1874. Residents fiercely maintained an independent identity for decades later.Carrollton is the most architecturally diverse neighborhood in New Orleans. Tour locations include the usual landmarks, monuments, and grand homes like the Wilkinson-Bruno House, but there are also some unassuming stops that even locals may not know like why a granite horse trough is located at the head of St. Charles and Carrollton Avenues. The tour also tells the story of the enslaved people and free people of color who played a critical role in establishing what was at one point a rural outpost to the French Quarter.The tour offered through women owned Two Chicks Walking Tours is expected to draw locals who may be curious about the history right under their noses along with seasoned tourists looking to discover a new part of the city.“Highlights of the Carrollton Neighborhood” is offered twice weekly as a scheduled walking tour and by request for private groups and bus tours.“This new tour is a great option for visitors who take the St. Charles Avenue Streetcar uptown and want to explore the neighborhood, as well as for the University community,” said Christine Miller , owner of Two Chicks Walking Tours. She adds,“The content is enthralling, especially for history buffs, and those who think they know the origins of the neighborhood but will learn there are many layers to the full history of this part of the city they love.”For more information or to book your tour, visit or call 504-975-4386.Media inquiries call Christine Miller at 504-975-4386.###ABOUT TWO CHICKS WALKING TOURS:Founded in 2014, Two Chicks Walking Tours is a women owned, award-winning tour company catering to genuinely interested and intellectually curious guests. Two Chicks offers intimately sized scheduled and private tours of the French Quarter, Garden District, and Carrollton neighborhoods.

