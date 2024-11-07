Hungary expresses optimism ‘better chance than ever’ for Ukraine peace

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, expressed optimism that the chances for peace in Ukraine have significantly increased with the presumed victory of Donald in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Szijjarto made his comments on Wednesday as projections indicated Trump had surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, edging out his opponent, Kamala Harris.



As part of his election campaign, Trump pledged to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of taking office. On social media, Szijjarto shared his hope that Trump would fulfill this promise, emphasizing that Hungary and Trump share similar views on achieving peace in Ukraine.



"We have a better chance than ever for peace after nearly 1,000 days of conflict," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook, highlighting the diplomatic successes during Trump’s first term. He pointed to the strong political relations between Hungary and the U.S. during Trump’s first presidency, which saw active dialogue and negotiations aimed at resolving global security issues.



Hungary has been a vocal outlier in the European Union's approach to the Ukraine conflict, refusing to send arms to Ukraine and advocating for negotiations with Russia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also pursued direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of his “peace mission.” However, these efforts have faced criticism from EU officials.



In contrast, the Biden administration has been the largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, committing around $56.3 billion in security assistance since the conflict escalated in February 2022.

