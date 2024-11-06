Rahul Gandhi Accuses RSS Of Making 'Sly Assaults' On Constitution

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur (Maharashtra), Nov 6 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh strike on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accusing it of making 'secret' on the Constitution.

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan' (Honour Meeting), Rahul Gandhi said that the RSS lacks the courage to make a direct assault on the Constitution, hence it indulges in covert attacks on what is not just a but a 'mantra of life' given to the country by Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He said that the 'Samvidhan' reflects the vision of greats like Lord Gautam Buddha, Emperor Ashoka, Mahatma Basaveshwara, Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahata Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule Mahatma Gandhi, with thousands of years old ideas that respect all castes, religions, people and regions.

“The RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party are constantly striking at this Constitution... The RSS is doing it secretly, as they know if they do it directly, then the game is over,” the Congress leader said.

In contrast, he pointed out whenever Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar spoke, they raised the voice of crores of Indians and deprived sections, as the Constitution talks about development and progress for all.

“It's because of the Constitution that the country got the Election Commission of India, the bureaucracy, primary and higher education, the IITs-IIMs, public hospitals, etc. The Constitution has treated equally all persons of all castes and religions with one vote, for equal justice,” said Rahul Gandhi.

However, injustice is now being done to 90 percent of the population by a handful of people and“our fight is against this” injustice,“for which a Caste-Census is necessary to ensure justice for all.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost sleep because of our demand for a Caste-Census. Whenever I raise it, he accuses me of dividing the country. The RSS is also confused about what stance to take. No matter whatever stand anybody adopts, nothing can stop a Caste Census removing the ceiling of 50 per cent on reservations,” declared Rahul Gandhi.

He slammed the BJP government for punishing poor farmers if they fail to repay their loans, while big industrialists siphon off thousands of crores of rupees and flee the country.

Earlier this afternoon, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar at the Deekshabhoomi memorial, along with Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, Nana F. Patole, Nana Gawande and others.

Patole said that the BJP was rattled by Rahul Gandhi's meeting near the RSS stronghold in the 'Orange City' and prompted a shaken state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to make defamatory statements.

Slamming Fadnavis' remarks that by sporting the 'red' colour copy of Constitution, Rahul Gandhi is hinting at his Left leanings as he is surrounded by 'urban Naxals'.

“In Hinduism, the colour red is auspicious but the BJP finds it impure. Those people who are constantly against the Constitution and its tenets have no right to question its colour,” said Patole in a swipe at Fadnavis.

The Congress state chief dared the BJP which is in power to“throw in jail” the Leftists if it finds them anti-nationals or those who vote for them in Kerala and West Bengal as traitors.