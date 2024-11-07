عربي


Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can't Be Changed Midway Unless Prescribed: SC

11/7/2024 2:07:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday held that recruitment rules for appointment in government jobs cannot be changed midway unless it is prescribed.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that 'rules of the game' once set before the start of recruitment process cannot be tinkered with midway.

The selection rules should not be arbitrary and be in accordance with Article 14 of the Constitution, the bench also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra said.

The top court unanimously held that transparency and non-discrimination should be the hallmarks of the public recruitment process and candidates should not be taken by surprise by change of rules midway.

Kashmir Observer

