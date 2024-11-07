Iran Executes Afghan Prisoner Amid Rising Concerns Over Capital Punishment

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian Human Rights Organization reported that the Islamic Republic has executed three prisoners, including one Afghan national, in the central prison of Isfahan.

On Wednesday, November 6, the organization reported that Iranian authorities carried out the executions in the early hours of Saturday, November 2. The Afghan national executed was identified as Moaven Mirjahani, a 40-year-old man.

The Iranian Human Rights Organization stated that Moaven Mirjahani, an Afghan citizen, was arrested and sentenced to death on charges related to“drug offenses and weapons possession.”

Previously, on November 4, the Iranian Human Rights Organization reported an increase in the execution of Afghan nationals in Iran since the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan.

Since 2022, 90 Afghan nationals have been executed in Iran, with 13 executions occurring just in the past month for various charges.

The organization highlighted that the execution of prisoners convicted on“drug-related charges” has continued to rise significantly over the past four years.

The rising number of executions, particularly of foreign nationals like Afghans, has drawn significant concern from human rights organizations globally.

The continuous implementation of death sentences despite international outcry underscores the challenges in addressing human rights violations in the region.

These developments call for intensified international efforts and dialogue to address Iran's use of capital punishment, especially in cases involving drug-related charges and foreign nationals, to safeguard human rights and uphold justice.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram