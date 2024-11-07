Australia To Ban Social Media For Under-16S To Protect Youth

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese has announced a plan to ban social usage for individuals under 16 in the country.

On Thursday, November 7, he stated in a press that this legislation would be introduced to the Australian Parliament and, if approved, implemented one year after passing.

Albanese described this step as positive, emphasizing that the responsibility will no longer rest solely on parents or young individuals.

According to the Prime Minister, young people who already have social media accounts will not be exempt from this new regulation.

Albanese expressed concern over the harmful effects of social media on young Australians, stating,“I am putting an end to this situation.”

Previously, Peter Dutton, leader of Australia's Conservative Party, also supported age restrictions for social media, emphasizing that“every day of delay in passing this law exposes children to greater social media harm, and we can no longer rely on tech companies to enforce age limits.”

Currently, no specific minimum age requirement exists for platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in Australia.

The Australian government's proposed ban on social media for minors highlights a shift towards stricter digital policies aimed at protecting youth from online risks. This measure reflects a growing concern about the impact of social media on mental health and well-being.

By introducing age restrictions, Australia sets a precedent for other countries to consider similar protective actions, aiming to create a safer online environment for future generations.

