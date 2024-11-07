عربي


BJP Launches Membership Drive Across J&K


11/7/2024 2:07:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched a membership drive in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the party“exemplifies true democracy” in the Political sphere of the nation.

BJP's J-K unit President Sat Paul Sharma launched the membership drive and the party believes and practises the true spirit of the temple of democracy both internally and in the nation as a whole.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Sharma said other parties are often dominated by nepotism where the entire organisation is controlled by a single family.

Sharma was accompanied by former BJP chief Ravinder Raina, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas.

He said the nationwide primary membership drive was delayed in the Union Territory due to the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The membership drive at the national level was initiated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Now, BJP has become the world's largest political party, surpassing China's Communist Party, which had 10 crore members,” Sharma said.

Our target now is to reach the common masses, political workers, supporters, and sympathisers, enabling us to connect more effectively with people's issues, he said.

In 2014, BJP achieved a target of more than 6 lakhs members. In 2019, it was 16.67 lakh, making history in J-K by securing maximum votes in assembly elections.

“Now, our target is to ensure primary membership proportional to the votes we secure, reaching every eligible voter and ensuring a minimum of 200 primary members in every booth”, he added.

Sharma further said that some political parties are determined to disrupt peace and prosperity.“Their leaders only care for themselves, but BJP aims to counter them effectively.”

Speaking at the launch of the membership drive, Sharma said nearly 200 BJP leaders from every district have joined through virtual mode.

“I urge every party leader to maximise their efforts in this membership drive, celebrating it as 'Sangathan Parv',” he said.

While addressing the programme, the party's General Secretary Ashok Koul said that in rural areas with low connectivity, forms would be filled offline first, then registered online.

He urged party leaders and activists to work as 'vistaraks' (full-timers) to achieve the target within the stipulated one-month period, assigning different areas to senior party leaders to oversee success.

Ravinder Raina said,“The membership drive is the backbone of our organisation. Every party activist shoulders the responsibility to achieve the set target successfully.”

He urged party leaders to approach prominent individuals in society and ensure 20 lakh primary members in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Observer

