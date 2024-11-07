TCS Inks Multi-Year Deal To Make Air France-KLM Leading Data-Driven Airline

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year deal with Air France-KLM to help it become the leading data-centric airline group in the world.

Over the next three years, TCS will modernise the airline group's data by moving it to cloud, promoting the next generation of data-driven aviation.

The shift will help Air France-KLM exit data centres and harness the strength of the cloud, supporting a sustainable and adaptive industry, said the Indian IT services major.

The new data architecture will enable the use of data to enhance operations, drive decisions, improve functionality and gain efficiency.

TCS has partnered with Air France-KLM for 30 years to enhance reliability, social media, customer service, and e-commerce.

“We are pleased to open a new and exciting chapter with our long-time partner, TCS, to make the most out of our data and new technologies to become even more data-centric and agile to meet and exceed our customers' expectations,” said Pierre-Olivier Bandet, EVP and Group CIO, Air France-KLM Group.

TCS will assist Air France-KLM in migrating its critical systems and core business data to the cloud, encompassing key areas such as flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance, the airlines e-commerce platforms and much more.

“We are eager to help Air France-KLM become the most data-driven airline group in the world and continue to reach new heights in air transport and customer experience, operational excellence, and sustainability for decades to come,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS.

The endeavour will be led by a dedicated team of over 100 professionals across TCS delivery centres in France, Netherlands and India.

Air France-KLM operates multiple airline brands with a fleet of 551 aircrafts flying across 320 destinations in 100 countries.