Govt Employees Get More Time To File Self-Assessment Reports
Date
11/7/2024 2:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K government on Wednesday extended the timeline for submission of self-assessment reports by employees on the Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) System for the 3rd quarter (July-September, 2024) till 15th November 2024.
“In terms of Circular No. 02-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 11.01.2024, instructions were issued to all employees to submit their quarterly self-assessment report(s) on Employees Performance Monitoring System (EPM) and self-assessment report(s) for the 3rd quarter (July-September,2024) were required to be submitted in the first week of October 2024,” reads an order issued by the government.
It has however been observed that a significant number of employees have not been able to submit their reports due to various reasons In this backdrop, the timeline for submitting the self assessment report for the 3rd quarter (July-September, 2024) is extended till 15.11.2024, the order said.
“Sequel to which, the timeline for subsequent review by reporting/controlling officers for the 3rd Quarter (July-September, 2024)is also extended till 25.11.2024. The Administrative Departments shall regularly monitor the submission of quarterly reports by employees on the EPM. These instructions are hereby brought into the notice of all concerned for compliance,” reads the order.
