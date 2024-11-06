Ex-Real Chemistry President Annalise Coady Joins GCI Health

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson healthcare specialist agency GCI has hired former Real Chemistry group president Annalise Coady as president, UK lead and EMEA head of growth.



Coady joins from patient experience start-up PxC Consulting, which she joined earlier this year as partner. Before that, she was head of health marketing communications at MHP Group.

While at Real Chemistry, from 2017-2023, Coady was responsible for growing the agency's footprint across Europe. She has also held senior roles at FleishmanHillard and Brands2Life.



In her new role, Coady will lead the agency's UK business, working with EMEA president Kath Harrison to broadening the agency's client base in the UK, Germany and the Middle East, as well as its public affairs hub in Brussels. She will also oversee all UK operations, with a dual client service and culture remit.



Coady said:“The seismic changes in the delivery of healthcare globally present great opportunities for communicators. I'm excited to join the forward-thinking team at GCI Health who are at the forefront of change and laser-focused on creating innovative experiences that transform the way we help our clients engage with their stakeholders.”



At the same time, the agency – whose clients include Astra Zeneca, Biogen and Sanofi – has appointed Dan Bunce as EMEA head of business development. He joins after seven years at Syneos Health Communications, latterly as senior director of client development.



GCI Group global CEO Kristin Cahill said:“With the rapidly changing and highly complex health landscape in EMEA, our footprint and expertise across the region will help GCI Health maximise client impact around the world. Annalise's and Dan's experience make them the perfect people to lead our talented team into the future and drive breakthrough communications strategies for our clients.”

