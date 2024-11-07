Health Warning: Smoking's Impact On Heart Disease Risk Lasts Up To 25 Years After Quitting

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

Researchers from South Korea have reported in a new study that it may take up to 25 years for individuals who quit smoking to have their risk of heart return to normal levels, comparable to those who have never smoked.

The latest report from JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) states that the reduction in heart disease risk is highly dependent on the level of cigarette consumption.

The study highlights that risks are directly correlated with smoking habits; the less a person smokes, the lower their health risks become.

According to the researchers, for smokers who are at a higher risk of heart disease, it will take approximately 25 years for their risk levels to normalize after quitting.

The study is based on data from 100,000 former smokers and 4 million nonsmokers.

Health scientists have long warned about the dangers of smoking, particularly its links to heart and vascular diseases, respiratory issues, cancer, osteoporosis, and other adverse health effects.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, about 22% of the global population uses tobacco products.

The British Heart Foundation reports that at least 15,000 people die each year worldwide due to heart disease caused by smoking.

The main component of cigarettes is nicotine, a highly addictive chemical found naturally in the tobacco plant. Nicotine is the primary factor that leads to addiction to cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The study underscores the severe long-term impacts of smoking on heart health, with risks lingering for decades even after quitting.

These findings highlight the importance of tobacco cessation efforts and public health policies aimed at reducing smoking rates globally. Supporting people in quitting smoking and preventing tobacco use can ultimately lead to significant improvements in heart health and overall well-being worldwide.

