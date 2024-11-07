Event On 'Responsible Tourism In Kashmir' Held

The event drew a large audience of environmentalists, officials, and local stakeholders. The gathering was dedicated to promoting sustainable practices in Kashmir and the greater Himalayan region, with a focus on preserving the region's unique ecosystems and cultural heritage.

The keynote address, titled“Responsible Tourism: Principles and Practices,” was delivered by MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Shah. Other notable speakers included Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), who addressed the role of science and technology in fostering responsible tourism. The Chief Guest, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, shared his insights on the importance of sustainable tourism.

In a panel discussion, experts emphasized the need for three primary actions: identifying environmental challenges, raising awareness to shape policy, and engaging communities in conservation. Dr. Salman Khurshid, Chairman of PEC, explained the Council's commitment to pinpointing critical environmental issues within Kashmir and the Himalayas.“Tourism, if not managed responsibly, can place immense pressure on our local ecosystems,” he said.“Our objective is to protect these ecosystems for future generations.”

PEC also underscored the importance of raising awareness to influence policy.“We believe that education and awareness are vital for shaping effective policy,” stated Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.“Through informed decision-making, we can promote both preservation and practical resource use.”

Community involvement in conservation was presented as a key pillar of PEC's approach. Environmental activist Manzoor Wangnoo remarked,“Local communities are at the heart of our environmental efforts. By empowering them, we foster a sense of ownership over sustainable practices and conservation initiatives.”

The concept of“responsible tourism” was further discussed as a model to balance economic benefits with ecological preservation.“Responsible tourism respects natural resources, preserves cultural heritage, and addresses issues like overtourism and environmental impact,” said Dr. Shakeel Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST.“By promoting eco-friendly tourism practices, we can create a sustainable tourism model that benefits everyone.”

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders-including tourists, locals, and policymakers-to adopt practices that preserve Kashmir's natural beauty and cultural heritage, supporting sustainable growth in tourism.

