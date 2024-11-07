PM Modi, US President-Elect Trump Commit To Strengthening Bilateral Ties In Phone Call: MEA

In a statement on the phone conversation Modi had with Trump a day ago, the of External Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister highlighted that the US leader's“spectacular and resounding victory” in the election reflected the“deep trust” of the American people in his leadership and vision.

Modi warmly congratulated him on his“re-election as the president of the United States of America as well as Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections”, it said.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors,” the statement said.

PM Modi had on Wednesday night posted on X that he had a“great conversation” with his“friend” Trump.

The MEA, in its statement, shared some of the broader points of their telephonic conversation.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the“benefit of the people of the two countries as well as for global peace and stability”, it said.

The MEA statement added,“Reflecting on the positive momentum of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, PM recalled their memorable interactions, including the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in September 2019 and the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020.”

In a remarkable political comeback, Trump, 78, won the race to the White House to become the 47th President of the US, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump had earlier served as the 45th President of the US, after his first victory in the election in 2016.

