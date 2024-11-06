Health Department Launches Deworming Campaign Across 22 Districts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: A deworming campaign targeting school-aged children is set to be conducted across 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the prevalence of intestinal worm infections is notably high. According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department, the campaign will run from November 4 to November 8, covering both and private as well as religious seminaries.

Assistant District Education Officer of Bajaur, Wazir Rehman, informed TNN that teachers have been trained to administer the deworming safely. "Teachers first explain the purpose of the medicine to students and check whether they have taken the medication at home or have any known allergies before giving them the tablets," Rehman explained.

Addressing concerns about the quality of the medicine, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department officials denied rumors of expired deworming pills. Adviser on Health, Ehtesham Ali, clarified that a few children in Khyber district experienced discomfort during the campaign, but he assured that such reactions are common. "Some children took the medicine on an empty stomach, which led to discomfort. It was not due to the medication itself," he emphasized.

Health experts stress the importance of deworming to prevent malnutrition and developmental delays. Dr. Muhammad Aqil Khattak, Head of Pediatrics at Hayat Medical Complex, explained, "Intestinal worms consume essential nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and iron from a child's diet, leading to physical and mental weakness." He noted that poor hygiene habits among children aged five to fifteen increase the risk of worm infections.

Dr. Khattak mentioned that he prescribes deworming medicine to hundreds of children every month. "Children often contract these infections from unhygienic practices, and deworming campaigns are vital for eradicating this problem collectively," he said. While some children may have allergies to specific foods or medications, such as fish, walnuts, or eggs, reactions to deworming tablets are generally manageable with allergy syrup, he added. Dr. Khattak also recommended administering deworming medicine to children every three months.

According to the National Health Services of Pakistan, the country has a high prevalence of worm infections among children, with 45 districts reporting infection rates of up to 20%.

Earlier today, an incident at Government Primary School Haji Mazari Kali in Jamrud, Khyber district, caused concern among parents when several children fell ill after taking deworming tablets. Emergency responders from Rescue 1122 provided immediate medical assistance, and the affected children were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.