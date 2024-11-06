Dozens Of Children Fall Ill After Taking Deworming Pills At School In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber District: A crisis unfolded at Primary School Haji Mazari Kali Ghundi, Jamrud, when dozens of children fell ill after consuming deworming pills. According to sources, the tablets given to the children were possibly expired, leading to the incident.

Upon receiving the report, Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived to provide immediate medical assistance. The affected children were then transported to a nearby hospital, where their is ongoing.

Concerned parents have expressed alarm over the situation, demanding a thorough investigation to determine the cause and ensure accountability.