Stay Connected With Satellite Phone Store As Hurricane Rafael Approaches

Satellite Phone Store is offering hurricane preparedness bundles to help families and businesses stay connected during storms like Hurricane Rafael.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite Phone Store wants you to know that we're here for you while Tropical Storm Rafael turns into a hurricane and moves toward the Gulf Coast. Our team has been busy in 2024 helping companies and people stay connected during hurricanes like Milton and Helene. When the wind picks up and the power goes out, we're your lifeline.

Grab Your Hurricane Preparedness Bundles!

Get Hurricane Ready

We know how important it is to be ready when a storm is on the horizon. That's why we've put together some fantastic hurricane preparedness bundles that won't break the bank. Whether you're a family hunkering down or a business trying to keep operations running, we've got you covered:

Emergency Satellite Phones: Sat phones will keep you in touch when cell towers go silent.

Backup Power Solutions : Portable power stations and solar panels will keep your devices charged and ready to go, even if the grid fails.

Crucial Accessories: Batteries, chargers, connections, and mounts are just a few of the small items that can have a big impact.

Our web store is the largest satellite communication hub online, with multiple storefront locations nationwide. Check us out! Our knowledgeable staff are available to talk to and assist you in locating the specific products you need. With over 10,000 5-star reviews, you can rely on the Satellite Phone Store to deliver when it counts most.

We Are Community Focused

CEO Marlos Barbosa states, "Our mission goes beyond just selling products. People's safety and connectivity during challenging times, like hurricanes, are important to us.", as he remembers how the team overcame obstacles like flooded buildings, damaged powerlines, blocked highways, and internet disruptions to guarantee satellite phone service during Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

"It's not just business for us; it's personal."

Don't Wait - Prepare for Hurricane Rafael Now!

With Rafael's path looking a bit dicey for the Gulf Coast, we urge everyone in the potential impact zones to take action now. Don't wait until the last minute-secure your communication lifeline today.

For more info on our hurricane bundles, satellite phones and other essential communication solutions, visit satellitephonestore or give us a ring at 877-618-3319. We're ALWAYS ready to help!

Satellite Phone Store is the largest satellite communication hub, and its team of experts is ready to help.

