King Abdulaziz International Airport Welcomes First British Airways Flight from London

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) King Abdulaziz International Airport welcomed the first direct British Airways flights arriving from Heathrow Airport in London. The airline has commenced operations between the two airports with a frequency of six flights per week, providing passengers with additional options between the two destinations.

Eng. Mazen bin Mohammed Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, praised the collaboration with British Airways to operate regular flights between London and Jeddah. He noted that this aligns with the growing demand for travel between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, with King Abdulaziz International Airport being chosen as a preferred international destination for major global airlines. It serves as a pivotal airport connecting the East and West due to its distinctive geographical location and the facilities it provides to offer a comfortable travel experience that exceeds the expectations of travelers

Johar highlighted that this step is part of Jeddah Airport's strategy aiming to increase the number of travel destinations linked to King Abdulaziz International Airport in alignment with the national aviation sector strategy derived from Saudi Vision 2030. The goal is to connect the airport to 150 international destinations, serve 114 million passengers, and handle 2.5 million tons of cargo by 2030.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: We are thrilled to welcome Jeddah back into our route network after our last scheduled service in 2021. We have a long history of connecting families, friends and businesses with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from British Airways’ home at London Heathrow.”













