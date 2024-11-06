Former UK PM Rishi Sunak At Bengaluru's Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt With Akshata Murthy, In-Laws Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former UK Prime Rishi Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and MP Sudha Murty, according to an ANI report.

The family was at the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt to seek blessings of Guru Raghavendra during the auspicious month of Kartika, it added.

| Chhath Puja holidays: Long weekend for some from Nov 7-10. Check details Cultural & Spiritual Ties

The visit“underscored the cultural ties and spiritual heritage connecting India and the UK”, the report added, noting that the visit marks the UK-based couple's“connection to Indian traditions”.

Guru Raghavendra is widely revered in the Hindu community, and his teachings resonate with many who seek guidance and wisdom.

| J&K news: 1 terrorist killed during encounter in Bandipor, operation ongoing Rishi Sunak in UK Politics

Rishi Sunak served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from October 2022 until his resignation in July 2023, making history as the first British-Indian leader.

He was succeeded by Keir Starmer in 2024, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015.

| US Elections: Bitcoin surges over $71,000 as Donald Trump leads in early trends

On October 30, Sunak made his final appearance at Prime Minister's Questions, reflecting on his time in office amid a light-hearted exchange with Starmer. This session marked a significant moment in British politics, as Sunak stepped down following the Conservative Party's recent electoral challenges.

Sunak also playfully announced his plans to relocate to Yorkshire, saying,“I'm happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on Earth, where the scenery is worthy of a movie set.”

He expressed enthusiasm for taking on the“coast to coast walk” and jokingly asked Starmer to discuss its future as Britain's greatest national trail. Starmer responded,“I thought he was about to ask me to join him on the walk, but I certainly will meet him.”

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch (44) won a race to become the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. She is the first Black woman leader of a major political party in Britain. Badenoch defeated Robert Jenrick to become Conservatives' fifth leader since mid-2016.

(With inputs from ANI)