UN Reports Graduation Of 20 Women From Two-Year Midwifery Program In Daykundi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that 20 women have graduated from a two-year midwifery program in Daykundi province.

On Tuesday, November 5, UNHCR shared on its X page that the program aims to“combat the high maternal and child mortality rates.”

According to UNHCR, this initiative is supported by the European Union and the“Watan Social and Technical Services Institute.”

The organization also announced the launch of a new training program for another group of midwives.

Previously, the UNHCR in Afghanistan reported the completion of a second midwifery training course for girls in Bamyan province.

Afghanistan continues to have one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 24 mothers and 167 newborns die every day in Afghanistan.

Despite the challenging conditions, these midwives are committed to reducing the high rates of maternal and child mortality in the country.

Programs like these play a crucial role in improving healthcare access in rural areas, potentially saving thousands of lives and empowering women with valuable skills.

This comes amid restrictions on women's employment and education beyond sixth grade, as well as a dire humanitarian crisis and widespread poverty in Afghanistan.

