Egypt's PM Meets Minister Of Social Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Prime of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Mostafa Madbouly met on Monday with Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), which kicked off yesterday in Cairo, Egypt, in the presence of Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Maya Morsi and Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shibi.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of social and development work and establishing bilateral partnerships based on the will to work together.

The Minister of Social Development and Family also met with Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Maya Morsi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.