Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris: Shashi Tharoor Says Early US Presidential Poll Results Trends Can Be Misleading Because...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Presidential 2024: The early trends of vote counting are indicating a close victory of Donald against Kamala Harris in polls. Calling the early trends as misleading, leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that the vote counting“start off with less populated rural areas and then focuses on dense urban population”.

While speaking with ANI, Congress MP also said that maximum rural population of America is leaning towards Republicans, whereas Democrats enjoy popularity among urban population, hence a lot can change in the second phase of US Presidential Elections 2024 vote counting.

“The truth of the matter is that the way they count in America, it is a physical counting process as you know, they start off with the less populated rural areas. In America, the dense population is in urban areas. Rural areas are strongly Republicans and Trump-inclined in many states. Whereas, cities tend to be much more liberal and Democratic-inclined” Shashi Tharoor told ANI on Wednesday.

“So, once the city votes come in, the picture is changing. Already, the Associated Press News Agency which about 15-20 minutes ago had Trump in a very big lead is now showing electoral college votes at 220-205. Very tight. So, I think we just have to be prepared to wait until the final count is in. Plus, there may be challenges as we saw in 2020. The final result took a couple of days to come because Trump was challenging in 3-4 states. Let's see what happens, it looks like a very close election. Come what may,” he added.