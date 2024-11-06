Turkish official to visit China to join high-level meetings on trade, investment, collaboration

(MENAFN) Turkish Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek is set to visit China this week to participate in several high-level meetings. His visit to Beijing will begin with the joint working group meeting on November 6, where discussions will center on aligning the Middle Corridor Initiative with China's Belt and Road Initiative. This collaboration stems from the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Antalya, Turkey, which aimed to harmonize these two key infrastructure projects.



During the meeting, topics will include enhancing air and road connectivity, advancing green transformation, and boosting cooperation in energy, industry, investments, and trade. The discussions will also cover broader economic issues, reflecting the growing importance of bilateral ties between Turkey and China. These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to strengthen connectivity between the two nations, especially through their shared vision of global infrastructure development.



Simsek will then attend the second meeting of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC) on November 7. This committee, the highest-level consultation platform between the two countries, will be co-chaired by Simsek and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Guoqing. The ICC was established in 2015 with an MoU signed in Beijing, and its primary role is to identify key areas of cooperation and evaluate ongoing initiatives across various sectors, including politics, trade, energy, and culture.



The timing of the ICC meeting is significant, taking place just after the BRICS Summit and ahead of the G20 Summit. The meeting will provide an opportunity for both countries to discuss bilateral relations in depth, as well as to exchange views on regional and international issues, strengthening their partnership in both global and regional contexts.

MENAFN06112024000045015839ID1108855531