Qatar Central Bank Announces Nov 6-7 Holidays For Financial Institutions

Doha: The Qatar Central (QCB) announced two-day official holidays, to wit:

"Based on The Amiri Diwan announcement that in celebration of the national unity demonstration in the State of Qatar, represented by the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays for all employees of institutions in the country. Provided that all financial institutions will reopen their doors to the public on Sunday 10th of November."



