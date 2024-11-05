Qatar Central Bank Announces Nov 6-7 Holidays For Financial Institutions
Date
11/5/2024 7:20:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: The Qatar Central bank (QCB) announced two-day official holidays, to wit:
"Based on The Amiri Diwan announcement that in celebration of the national unity demonstration in the State of Qatar, represented by the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays for all employees of financial institutions in the country. Provided that all financial institutions will reopen their doors to the public on Sunday 10th of November."
Read Also
Education Ministry declares Nov 6 and 7 holidays
Amiri Diwan announces official holidays after historic referendum
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108854855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.